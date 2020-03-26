Berenberg Bank Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 34

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Redburn Partners lowered Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 48 ($0.63) in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 59.67 ($0.78).

Shares of LLOY traded up GBX 0.83 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 37.56 ($0.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,474,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.76. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 29.82 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

In other news, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28). Also, insider Sarah Legg purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

