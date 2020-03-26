Berenberg Bank Cuts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 590

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STAN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target (down previously from GBX 970 ($12.76)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) target price (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 624.50 ($8.21).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 473.40 ($6.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 551.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 654.66. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 400.80 ($5.27) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

