Berenberg Bank Lowers HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 430

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSBA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 555 ($7.30).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 491.10 ($6.46) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 529.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 576.41. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.59. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total value of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). In the last three months, insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

