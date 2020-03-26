Berenberg Bank Lowers Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Price Target to GBX 470

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 470 ($6.18) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCDO. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Ricardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ricardo from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

RCDO opened at GBX 449 ($5.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82. The company has a market cap of $237.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17. Ricardo has a 52-week low of GBX 286.93 ($3.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 642.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 685.43.

Ricardo

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

