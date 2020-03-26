Berenberg Bank Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($21.05) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.91 ($17.34).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

