Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€59.50” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €59.50 ($69.19) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.83 ($63.75).

Shares of FRA FRE traded up €0.87 ($1.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €34.47 ($40.08). The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,341 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.61. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

