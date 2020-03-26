Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €106.43 ($123.75).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of ETR:AFX traded up €7.95 ($9.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €91.05 ($105.87). 188,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.84. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a 12-month high of €122.10 ($141.98). The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €96.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €105.18.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.