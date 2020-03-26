Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

LON CWR opened at GBX 334 ($4.39) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 395.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.10. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 137.02 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 532.03 ($7.00). The firm has a market cap of $558.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.33.

In related news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total value of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.