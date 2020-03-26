Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SALRF. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Pareto Securities raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of SALRF stock remained flat at $$38.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 667. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $52.85.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and sale of farmed salmon and white fish. The company sells its products to importers/exporters, processing companies, and retail chains through in-house sales force and/or through partners.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.