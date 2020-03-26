Berenberg Bank Trims Barclays (LON:BARC) Target Price to GBX 150

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut Barclays to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.58 ($2.56).

BARC stock opened at GBX 103.94 ($1.37) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.89.

In related news, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Also, insider Michael Ashley purchased 36,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

