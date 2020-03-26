Berenberg Bank Trims Rotork (LON:ROR) Target Price to GBX 230

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROR. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rotork to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291.36 ($3.83).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 217.30 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.84.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rotork will post 1364.6500219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

