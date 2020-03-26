BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) Insider Purchases £50,880 in Stock

BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD (LON:BHGG) insider Michael Bunbury purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,590 ($20.92) per share, for a total transaction of £50,880 ($66,929.76).

Shares of BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,590 ($20.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,225 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,560.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,530.55. The company has a market capitalization of $315.96 million and a P/E ratio of 30.52. BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD has a 52-week low of GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH GLOB/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.