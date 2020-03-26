BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 3.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.04%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

