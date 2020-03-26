Biffa (LON:BIFF) PT Lowered to GBX 225 at HSBC

Biffa (LON:BIFF) had its price target dropped by HSBC from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Biffa from GBX 286 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Biffa from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.33 ($3.33).

Get Biffa alerts:

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 200.75 ($2.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.92 million and a PE ratio of 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.83. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.13).

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.