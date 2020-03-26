Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 170.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Big Lots worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

BIG opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

