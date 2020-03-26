Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Big Yellow Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.13 ($14.54).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Shares of BYG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 929.50 ($12.23). 630,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 630 ($8.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,245.30 ($16.38). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,080.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.