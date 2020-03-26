Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Earns Corporate Rating from Analysts at FinnCap

FinnCap started coverage on shares of Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential upside of 123.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Bigblu Broadband stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 69.50 ($0.91). The stock had a trading volume of 122,734 shares. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. Bigblu Broadband has a 12 month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 133 ($1.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.28.

Get Bigblu Broadband alerts:

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.