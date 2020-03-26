Billing Services Group Limited (LON:BILL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Billing Services Group Limited (LON:BILL) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 73.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Billing Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.00788985. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BILL remained flat at $GBX 3.44 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 628,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.26. Billing Services Group has a one year low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 3.49 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.

Billing Services Group Company Profile

Billing Services Group Limited provides financial clearinghouse services for merchants, online stores, and telecommunications companies. It offers Wi-Fi solutions, including user access solutions, Wi-Fi estate management, and roaming services to mobile carriers and network operators; and VoiceLog, which provides third party voice verification and call recording services primarily to the telecommunications, cable, and utilities industries.

