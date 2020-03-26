Binance Coin Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $13.17 or 0.00194680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, FCoin, Binance and Bancor Network. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $301.65 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.02556830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034382 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00104638 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, AirSwap, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, FCoin, DDEX, Trade Satoshi, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

