Binance USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.69 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market cap of $191.24 million and $81.69 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.95 or 0.04868017 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00063770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036656 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010547 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 192,149,980 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

