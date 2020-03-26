Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Lowered to $430.00 at Barclays

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $435.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.00.

BIO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,267. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $367.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $281.66 and a 1-year high of $413.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

