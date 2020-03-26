Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the February 27th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BASI shares. TheStreet raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bioanalytical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, Director Richard Allen Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BASI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,009. Bioanalytical Systems has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

