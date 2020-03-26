BioSig Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,110 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,872% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the third quarter worth $145,000. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Shares of BSGM stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.13. 2,935,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,180. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.