BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of BioTelemetry worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 145,371 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 78,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock traded up $3.96 on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 34,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,490. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti dropped their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

