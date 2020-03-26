Bitball Treasure Tops One Day Volume of $544,843.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $53.47 million and $544,843.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 72.9% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $118.83 or 0.01768454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure Token Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

