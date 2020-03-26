BitBay (BAY) Price Up 69.2% This Week

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 69.2% against the dollar. BitBay has a market capitalization of $67.74 million and approximately $11,336.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018742 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005432 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

