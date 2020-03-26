Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market cap of $192,562.83 and approximately $882.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031600 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00084803 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 275.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,662.31 or 1.00362077 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000893 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00066748 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 223,291,219 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

