BitCoen (BEN) Price Hits $0.0111 on Major Exchanges

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 26% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $77,489.07 and approximately $349.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

