Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $226.93 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.16 billion and $3.37 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $226.93 or 0.03377295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Negocie Coins, Mercado Bitcoin and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,719.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00646984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018410 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,352,388 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, BX Thailand, Bitstamp, Altcoin Trader, Vebitcoin, ACX, Cryptomate, Coinhub, Bitbank, Fatbtc, Koineks, QBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, Coindeal, Braziliex, Bitinka, COSS, DSX, Buda, WEX, IDCM, GOPAX, Huobi, Koinex, Coinroom, xBTCe, BitForex, Bittylicious, Mercatox, YoBit, cfinex, Instant Bitex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinsuper, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Zebpay, HitBTC, Ovis, SouthXchange, ChaoEX, Cryptohub, Cobinhood, Korbit, BTC Markets, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinsquare, Coinnest, BTCC, BtcTrade.im, Stocks.Exchange, FCoin, CoinExchange, Allcoin, OKCoin International, Livecoin, CryptoBridge, CEX.IO, DragonEX, ZB.COM, WazirX, Binance, RightBTC, B2BX, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Liqui, Gatecoin, Indodax, Gate.io, BiteBTC, Kucoin, Poloniex, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, CPDAX, Exmo, BitMarket, Liquid, Bitso, Koinim, Bit-Z, C2CX, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Bibox, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, Crex24, Coinone, UEX, CoinBene, HBUS, Iquant, Upbit, Bisq, OKEx, Coinrail, Coinbase Pro, Bithumb, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Independent Reserve, Kraken, bitFlyer, BTC Trade UA, EXX, CoinFalcon, Coinfloor, QuadrigaCX, Bleutrade, Zaif, Bitfinex, MBAex, Graviex, BitBay, Bittrex, Coinbe, Bitbns, Negocie Coins, BigONE and Bit2C. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

