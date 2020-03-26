Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00007307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Gate.io, Crex24 and Exrates. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $91.57 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003786 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001096 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000462 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BigONE, CoinBene, Exrates, Gate.io, Indodax, Huobi, Crex24, Bithumb, OKEx, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Coinnest and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

