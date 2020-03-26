Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $134.69 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $134.69 million and $19.43 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.69 or 0.00113996 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Altcoin Trader and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00482822 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00083377 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002224 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Bit-Z, C2CX, Zebpay, Ovis, OKEx, TDAX, Exmo, Binance, BitMarket, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, CEX.IO, Bitlish, Braziliex, QuadrigaCX, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, DSX, YoBit, Coinone, BitFlip, Crex24, Graviex, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Koineks, Bitsane, Indodax, Negocie Coins, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Bithumb, BitBay, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitinka and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.