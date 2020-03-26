Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24 and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $202,983.03 and $30,375.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

