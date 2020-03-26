Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.46 or 0.01013487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032067 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00173808 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004227 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00082006 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

