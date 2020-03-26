BitcoiNote 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $10,541.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoiNote has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,369,584 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

