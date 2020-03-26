Bitcoinus Price Up 96.1% Over Last 7 Days (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $12,113.94 and approximately $42.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 96.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032168 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00081508 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.77 or 1.00013017 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00067388 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

