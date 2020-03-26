BitcoinZ Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $440,581.29 and approximately $18,139.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00475707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00112894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00081382 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,612,897,720 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

