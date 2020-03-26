Bitcore (BTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.53 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $714.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002959 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.02050610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.02 or 0.03404774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00595702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00733147 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00076001 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025124 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00477500 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,162,300 coins and its circulating supply is 17,661,340 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

