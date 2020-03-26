BitSend (BSD) Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $95,405.23 and approximately $224.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.01010563 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00032171 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,666,750 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

