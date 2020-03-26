BitTube Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $924.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00734280 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 247,764,217 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

