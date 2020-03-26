BitWhite (BTW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,710.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BitFlip. BitWhite has a market cap of $11,162.24 and approximately $1,710.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034473 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

