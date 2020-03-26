Blacer Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00321788 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00393277 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021073 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

