Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.26% of Blackbaud worth $49,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLKB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.78. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

