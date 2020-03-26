BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 213.0% in March

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 213.0% from the February 27th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DSU stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. 716,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,595. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

