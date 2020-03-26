BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 158.0% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the February 27th total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 611,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

NYSE CII traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 319,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,112. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

