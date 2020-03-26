BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 451.5% in March

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 451.5% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock remained flat at $$12.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,708. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

