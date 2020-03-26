Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the February 27th total of 55,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The stock had a trading volume of 674,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,432. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $5.96.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 106,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.