BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the February 27th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FRA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.57. The company had a trading volume of 615,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,225. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 12.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the third quarter valued at $269,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

