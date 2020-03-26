BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 585.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,027 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK opened at $401.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.45 and a 200-day moving average of $480.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.08.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

