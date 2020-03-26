BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the February 27th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 601,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 301,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 81,073 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,003. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

