BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in March

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 27th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 1,127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period.

BAF traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 47,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,449. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

